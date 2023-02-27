ELEGOO’s regularly $274 Mars 3 MSLA Resin 3D Printer falls to new second-best price of $209

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Mars 3 MSLA Resin 3D Printer for $208.99 shipped. Normally going for $274, this 24% discount, or solid $65 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $1 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with a 6.7-inch 4K monochrome LCD and a matrix of 36 UV LEDs, the Mars 3 has a 37% larger build volume than the Mars 2 at 143x89x175mm and a 30% higher XY resolution. The base where models print from has been sandblasted to increase the grip the material has on it to have fewer failed prints. The improved cooling system also means the LEDs will see less degradation over time. You’ll also have the newer ELEGOO release film 2.0 which has a 50% greater lifespan than the previous version. Head below for more.

Be sure to use some of your savings to pick up the ELEGOO 1KG Water Washable Ceramic Grey Resin for $40. The resin you get included with the printer is really just enough to get started and you’ll quickly need more to print larger models. One of the benefits of this resin is the fact it can be washed off in water for less hazardous post-processing that typically requires isopropyl alcohol. Speaking of post-processing, these steps are what make transitioning from standard FDM printing to resin a tedious process. Making sure you have everything you need before you start printing is essential to have the best experience.

While you can download 3D models from many different sites, making and printing your own models comes with a different level of satisfaction. If you need a desktop for CAD, be sure to check out the Thermaltake Glacier 360 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,200, a new all-time low price. If you’re in the market for a new desktop for both 1080p and 1440p gaming, then this is a solid choice. The 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X processor delivers plenty of power to handle most workstation or gaming tasks that you have. There’s also the RTX 3060 graphics card for DLSS/DLAA-enabled gaming with ray tracing support and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, perfect for playing your favorite titles.

ELEGOO Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer features:

Mars 3 is ELEGOO’s first desktop mSLA 3D printer with super-high precision. It adopts a 6.66 inches mono LCD with Ultra 4K HD resolution, which has a 30% higher XY resolution at 35μm and 37% higher build volume than Mars 2, delivering amazing 3D prints.

36 highly integrated LED lights with a brand new COB lens that has a free-form surface can deliver over 90% uniformity of UV light illumination , making the printing accuracy upgraded to another level.

ELEGOO Mars 3 adopts copper tubes in the heat sink unit working with a high-quality cooling fan, which significantly improves the heat dissipation performance and brings down the light decay to less than 5% after 6000hours printing, extending the longevity of the UV LED lights.

