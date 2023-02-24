Walmart’s 75-inch 4K Smart TV is now one of the most affordable at just $578 (At least $100 off)

Walmart is now offering its 75-inch onn. Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV for $578 shipped. Regularly $678 as of late, this is a straight $100 off the Walmart exclusive and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be the most feature-rich or high-tech model out there, it is also quite a large 4K display for the price. As of right now, we can find a single 75-inch 4K display for less than this on Amazon right now – the previous-generation 75-inch Amazon omni 4K TV sells for $720 for example. The onn. model delivers a no-frills setup with just the features you need the most including a 4K 2160p panel, direct access to your streaming services via the Roku ecosystem, three HDMi inputs, and the ability to work with “Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home” gear. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a smaller display for the kitchen, home office, or guest space, something like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV might be a good fit. It takes things up a notch slightly in terms of overall quality compared to the model above and is currently starting at $230 shipped on Amazon. While the 75-inch model will indeed be more than the onn. variant above, the smaller models will save you some cash.

However, for a far more premium experience you’ll want to dive into the particularly notable deals we spotted on Samsung’s 2022 model The Frame TVs. Designed to display gorgeous works of art in between movies and TV shows, pricing starts from $430 right now and you can get a complete breakdown of the deals right here.

onn. Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV features:

Binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more! We insisted on 4K Ultra High Definition for this 75” LED TV, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail. Enjoy an edge-to edge viewing experience too with a low-profile, frameless bezel. We also partnered with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. Watch via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or just start streaming from your favorite app. Like the sound of your own voice? You can actually use it with the Roku mobile app to search for the title, artist, actor or director, or just go old-school with our handy remote. We handle all software updates too, automatically, so all you have to worry about is what to watch. Lose yourself in the ultimate viewing experience.

