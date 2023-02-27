Pokémon Day showcase reveals Scarlet/Violet DLC, Pokémon Sleep, Classic TCG re-release, more

Happy Pokémon Day! Marking the 27th anniversary since Pokémon first launched for Game Boy in Japan with the Blue and Red games that started it all, today the Pokémon Company is taking to its usual Pokémon Presents format to reveal the latest from Kanto and beyond.

Pokémon World Championships kick off today’s Presents

The Pokémon Company today kicked off its latest Presents Showcase by revealing a first look at the upcoming Pokémon World Championships logo. Taking place in Japan for the very first time, the company has a fun new graphic to show off the upcoming tournament. Happening in August in Yokohama, Japan, we can expect more information on the event to be announced as time goes on.

Pokémon releasing new Classic Card Game set

Pokémon is also releasing a unique new take on its popular TCG that goes all the way back to its origins. Set to be more formally revealed come the Pokémon World Championships, there’s a new Classic version of the card game on the way. If the 25th anniversary Pokémon Celebrations collection wasn’t already enough fanfare, the company is launching a premium set that’ll remake the base set.

Don’t worry Charizard collectors, the new releases shouldn’t affect the value of those PSA-graded cards, though we don’t really know just exactly how this new package will stack up. Though for now, it’s safe to say that fans of classic Pokémon cards have a lot to look forward to with some nostalgic releases.

Netflix releasing a new stop motion series

Branching out from the usual Pokémon content we see, the company has announced that a new series is in the works. Set to premiere on Netflix, the new stop motion animation show Pokémon Concierge will feature various pocket monsters checking in to a resort. We only got a small look at what to expect from the upcoming series, though the style is so just oh-so cute from that limited look of Psyduck. The trailer is certainly worth a watch to get a feel for the relaxing vibes that this show is going for.

Pokémon Sleep is real!

At long last, Pokémon Sleep is here. Trainers have been waiting for ages for a chance to see just what this odd expansion to the Pokémon Company’s portfolio would be, and now we finally have an answer. This sleep tracking app will be available for iOS and Android, and will effectively just monitor your sleep habits and quality with some Pokémon flair.

Leaving your smartphone by your pillow will help the app categorize your sleep into one of three different categories. Broken down into dozing, snoozing, or slumbering, Pokémon that sleep the same way you do will gather around the game’s fitting mascot of Snorlax. It’ll be releasing later this year in the summer for iPhone and Android devices.

Pokémon Go Plus+ hardware device launching this year

This Pokémon Day presents has also shown off a new hardware device that works in tandem with the upcoming Pokémon Sleep app. The Pokémon Go Plus+ arrives as a step up from the Pokémon Go accessory we’ve seen in the past, arriving as a dedicated sleep tracker that can do plenty more. It’ll have Pikachu sing you to sleep on top of interacting with the AR Pokémon game for spinning Poké Stops, capturing mons, and some other functionality coming soon based around the sleep data.

The Pokémon Go Plus+ will launch on July 14, and will offer trainers a chance to score a special Snorlax for Pokémon Go who wears a fun little nightcap. No pricing info has been revealed as of yet, though.

Scarlet and Violet expansion rounds out Pokémon Day

By far the most exciting announcement of the Pokémon Day Presents had to be giving the latest 9th Generation games some love. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched last holiday season to some gameplay criticisms, but largely were loved by trainers. We took away much of that same sentiment in our review of the game, and now there’s going to be even more to explore with the Paldea region.

Arriving in a new DLC pass called the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, there will be two main expansions that allow you to experience even more of the new region. The first will be coming later this year in the fall, with the Teal Mask expansion featuring an all-new Legendary Pokémon named Ogerpon. Then in the winter, there will be the second part of the DLC in the form of the Indigo Disk, which features a new monster called Terapagos.

There will be some fun other additions to Scarlet and Violet this year, including a pair of new Paradox Pokémon launching. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will be launching in the two games respectively as part of a new Tera Raid Battle Event that starts later today. The Pokémon Company also announced that Pokémon Home support will be finally arriving later this year, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!