Add a splash of wood to your PC setup with CORSAIR’s new 4000-series case panels

If you’re like me, then there’s a good chance you love a nice wood accent in your setup. Whether that’s from your desk, accessories, or something else, a pop of wood always makes a space feel more inviting. Well, CORSAIR is wanting to bring the wood design to a new part of your desk: the PC case. That’s right, CORSAIR is announcing new wood panels for the 4000-series cases, including the 4000X RGB. Coming in three different wood species, being able to replace your front and roof panels of the case will bring a new splash of color to your desk. Sound like something you’d be interested in? Keep reading to learn more.

CORSAIR brings the outside in with new wooden case panels

CORSAIR’s new wooden case panels really add a nice splash of color to your desk. There are three different species to choose from, all with unique coloring that comes from the wood’s natural look and not any sort of stain. As a woodworker myself, I love that CORSAIR opted to go with natural hues instead of artificial coloring for these panels.

There’s bamboo, which has your typical lighter, warm toned with a very straight grain pattern. Then, you’ll find teak, which is a lot warmer, more on the red side of things, with a slightly more defined grain. Finally, there’s sapele, which is a wood many might not have heard of, but it’s quite pretty to look at. The grain is a bit softer, but the color is more of a vibrant red compared to the teak. This is my personal favorite option and would be the one I picked if I had a 4000-series case, hands down.

Designed to keep the air flowing in your case, these panels replace the existing ones in your setup and have a similar geometric pattern cut into them. CORSAIR doesn’t say the method of cutting, but from the looks of it, they’re likely laser-cut, which means that the panels are made with the utmost precision and without any straggling fibers to get in the way of airflow.

For $54.99, you can pick up any of the three wood varieties and get both the roof and front panels, ready to take your setup to the next level with ease. CORSAIR’s all-wood panels for the 4000-series case lineup is slated to start shipping in five to six weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that CORSAIR is embracing the wooden aesthetic with its cases. Fractal Design announced a wood-themed case with the North this past December and I absolutely love the aesthetic here, but CORSAIR is coming in with a more affordable upgrade to your existing setup that doesn’t require you to completely rebuild a PC to enjoy. The panels are fairly priced, I think, and offer a wide variety of color choice. While I would have loved to see a walnut option (my favorite wood species), the sapele is a solid alternative that still provides a warm pop of color without being too overbearing in its design.

