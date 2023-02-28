Govee’s customizable Glide Tri Smart Light Panels return to third-best price of $140

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide Tri Smart Light Panels 10-pack for $139.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 30% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $40 of the all-time low. Similar to Nanoleaf panels, this option from Govee utilizes its RGBIC technology to create multicolor effects with smart home integration with Alexa and Assistant thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity. Here you get 10 panels and can customize them to form any shape you want essentially. Like some of Govee’s other offerings, these panels can react to your music for dynamic lighting. There are also 40 pre-made preset scenes you can choose to show while having the ability to make your own within the Govee app. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the panels above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured panels above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking to add some smart functionality to your existing lamps? We’re currently tracking the VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug marked down to $8.50, the second-best price to date. Delivering an affordable way to have Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant control lamps and appliances, this smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi, ditching the need for an external hub. It’s quite rare to see an offering anywhere in this price range with HomeKit out of the box, which can be used to schedule and automate the smart plug alongside controlling over voice commands.

Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels features:

With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

