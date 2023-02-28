Save $200 on Skytech’s Blaze 3.0 RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop at new all-time low of $1,200

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Blaze 3.0 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,199.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,400, this solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model. It has previously gone for more than the $1,400 price point but it has recently sat around here for the last four months. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11700F processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1080p with high frame rates and even some 1440p gaming with some settings lowered. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $730. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your computer’s internal storage? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD marked down to $160, a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. Ready to upgrade your PC battlestation or to slide into a PlayStation 5, it features an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” while being designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review.

Skytech Blaze 3.0 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Blaze 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Blaze 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!