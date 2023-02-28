CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD just hit the Amazon low at $160 shipped

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. After launching in 2021 at $370, it has more recently been selling in the $210 range or so at Amazon. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention from last month and a new Amazon all-time low as well. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. Ready to upgrade your PC battlestation or to slide into a PlayStation 5, it features an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” while being designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If the 2TB capacity is something you can do without, there’s plenty of cash to be saved with the even faster WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X internal SSD. This one delivers notable speeds for the price and will keep an extra $50 in your pocket if you can make the 1TB capacity work. And if it’s just something for a PlayStation 5, be sure to scope out the deal we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s licensed 1TB SN850 heatsink SSD at $125 as well.

On the portable storage side of things, new Amazon all-time lows have now arrived on a couple different LaCie solutions, including both solid-state and ultra-protective HDDs. The deals start from $120 shipped and are detailed for you as part of yesterday’s coverage right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

