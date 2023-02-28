SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset supports spatial audio and PS5 at $280

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $280 shipped. Normally going for $350, this 20% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a new third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $30 of the all-time low. Working across multiple platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation, you will have “ultimate clarity and sound quality” with the Premium High Fidelity Drivers. You can even experience 360 spatial audio with support for Tempest 3D audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound on PC and Xbox. The 4-mic hybrid system used here powers the active noise cancellation system so you can focus on your games. There is Multi-System Connect functionality which allows for two audio streams to be switched between at the press of a button. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $44. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another headset option before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset marked down to $80, the all-time low price. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Amplified headset comes with 24 hours or more of battery life on a single charge which is upgraded over the previous Gen 2 model and is backed up by the glasses-friendly design. The Gen 2 microphone here is a flip-to-mute design with variable mic monitoring ensuring you don’t have to shout and are aware of your own volume. All of the controls you’d need are located on the earcups for quick and easy access. The PlayStation version is tuned for Immersive 3D Audio on PS5 and will work with your PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Xbox version will work with the original Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Transport yourself into the soundscape, as the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless brings legendary sound with the Nova Pro Acoustic System. 360° Spatial Audio pulls you into a different world with Sonar Software, in addition to Active Noise Cancellation, keeping you immersed. Connect to two systems and swap between them, never stopping to charge thanks to the dual-battery Infinity Power System.

