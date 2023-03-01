Alienware’s i9/RTX 3070 Ti laptop packs a 360Hz display for on-the-go gaming at $2,325 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Alienware X15 R2 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,324.97 shipped. Down from $2,700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, today’s deal marks the first time it’s been offered below $2,500 since it was released. Ready to take your gaming setup on the go, this laptop has quite a bit of power in a compact package. There’s a 14-core i9-12900H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. On top of all that power, there’s a 360Hz 1080p display that features NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology for a tear-free experience, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, which allows you to have a solid connection to both the internet and peripherals. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this portable ViewSonic 17-inch USB-C gaming monitor for $240 at Amazon. It has a 1080p resolution and comes in with a 144Hz refresh rate as well, which makes it perfect for using as a secondary display while on-the-go. While it might not have a 360Hz refresh rate, 144Hz is still great for a secondary screen when playing away from the house and using for keeping up with Discord, Twitch streams, or anything else.

For desktop gamers, check out Skytech’s Chronos 12th Gen Intel and RTX 3060 gaming desktop that’s on sale right now for $987. That’s under $1,000 for an RTX 3060 desktop which will handle just about any game you would want to play, making it a great way to get into the PC space without breaking the bank.

Alienware X15 R2 Gaming Laptop features:

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz 1ms with ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus Display

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-Core Processor (24M Cache, up to 5.0 GHz Max Turbo Frequency)

1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 onboard

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 Graphics

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1675 802.11ax 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2

