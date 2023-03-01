Skytech’s Chronos 12th Gen Intel and RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop falls to low of $987 (Save $194)

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos i5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $986.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,181, this 16% discount, or solid $194 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this spec desktop. While the Intel i5-12400F processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the RTX 3060 graphics running games at 1080p high settings at over 60FPS fairly easily. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 500GB of SSD storage being enough for a game library but you will likely expand it later on. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $730. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

After you’re done here, be sure to head on over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your existing internal storage? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe SSD marked down to $85 which is down from the regular $108 over the last several months. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. Ready to upgrade your PC battlestation or to slide into a PlayStation 5, it features an integrated low-profile aluminum heatspreader to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” while being designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.”

Skytech Chronos i5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

