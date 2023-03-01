Today’s Android game and app deals: Dead Cells, Romancing SaGa3, and much more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Android app deals

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside all of the hardware offers in our Android deal hub, we also featured Sony’s new Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup today, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Dead Cells, Home Workouts, Romancing SaGa3, SaGa Frontier Remastered, DISTRAINT 1 and 2, Blindy, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat. First available on PC and consoles, the indie hit Dead Cells is now slaying foes on mobile!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rare deal drops Spigen’s MagSafe OneTap Pro deskt...
Beats Fit Pro see all-time low discounts on new Kim Kar...
Twelve South’s new SurfacePad for iPhone 14 is a ...
Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike is made for cruising around to...
OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M2 Ma...
VIZIO’s 2022 model 75-inch VRR 4K Smart TV just h...
ASUS’ 2-in-1 Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen Laptop retu...
Sony’s Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup com...
Load more...
Show More Comments