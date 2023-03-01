Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases on sale from $39 Amazon lows (Reg. $59)

Halfway through the work week today, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple MagSafe Leather cases for the latest iPhone 14 series handsets. All shipping for free, pricing starts at $38.85 across the collection of all four Apple handsets. All down from the usual $59 going rates, these cases either mark some of the best prices yet, or are delivering new all-time lows in their own right. There’s as much as 34% in savings, too, with today’s discounts also undercutting previous mentions by $4.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look. Head below for a full break down of the price cuts.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

Now both halfway through the week and starting off a new month, all of the other best discounts right now are up for grabs in our Apple guide. From the latest flagship macOS devices seeing some of the first notable discounts like the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $200 off to the latest from other corners of our favorite Cupertino company, there are plenty of other all-time lows on tap today.

iPhone 14 Pro leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

