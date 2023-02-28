Apple’s all-new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro hits best price yet at $1,799 (Save $200)

Just launching at the beginning of the year, Apple refreshed its professional suite of MacBook Pros with a new class of M2 chips to deliver even better performance. Only a pair of launch discounts ended up going live back in January, but now the best price cuts yet have gone live for those who want to see what Apple’s latest has in-store without paying full price. Amazon today now offers the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,799 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $1,999, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $200 off. It’s an extra $150 below our previous launch offer and only the third chance to save.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with a $400 discount on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $199 discount on the 512GB capacity, which drops to $1,300 at Amazon right now.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need.

