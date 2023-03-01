Score a JLab Talk Go USB-C Microphone for your setup at just $25 shipped (Up to 50% off)

AT&T is now offering the JLab Talk Go USB Microphone for just $25 with free shipping. This USB-C microphone launched back in 2021 alongside the larger Talk and Talk Pro models at $50. And while it has since been superseded by the newer fabric-wrapped model that also sells for $50, you’re looking at a perfectly capable USB-C microphone at up to 50% off. It has, as of late, been selling for $30 at Amazon and is now $2.50 below the lowest we have tracked. The previous-generation Talk Go delivers a USB-C based setup to Mac and PC users with a 96kHz/24bit resolution, cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns for various recording scenarios (“business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR”), and more. The quick mute button, a 3.5mm AUX input for real-time listening, included desktop tripod, and a standard-sized 5/8-inch input for optional stand mounting round out the feature set. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more details.

Well, if you’re looking to save some cash and score a brand name USB mic, it doesn’t get much better than today’s lead deal. You will find a series of options in Amazon’s under $25 USB mic section, but the models from brands we are familiar with is slim at best here. It’s hard to recommend any of these options over the price drop featured above.

You can check the microphones Rikka and I are using as part of our recent Behind the Screens features where we dive into the gear we use everyday. Just be sure to also dive into our recent launch coverage for IK’s new streaming mic that sports a built-in 4-channel interface for iPhone, iPad, and Android while you’re at it, not to mention more of the content creator gear found right here.

JLab Talk Go USB Mic features:

Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

2 Directional Pattern Modes: Talk GO features two directional pattern modes: Cardioid and Omni. Great for individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR. Choose the mode that will GO with your needs.

