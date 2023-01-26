IK intros new streaming mic with 4-ch. built-in interface for iPhone, iPad, Android, more

Audio production gear company IK Multimedia is unleashing its new streaming mic today known as the iRig Stream Mic Pro. The brand says the new microphone “makes it easier than ever” for streamers and content creators to share broadcasts, speech, and music, combining a multichannel interface and some interesting I/O potential into a single portable unit. Head below for more details on the new iRig streaming mic.

New pro iRig streaming mic

You’re looking at a multi-pattern condenser microphone that also doubles as a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface with compatibility on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, and PC. It comes MFi-certified with included mini-DIN to iOS Lightning and mini-DIN to USB-C cables, too.

The mic provides a series of pickup patterns for a range of recording scenarios including selectable cardioid, figure 8, omnidirectional, or stereo for “recording a podcast, interviews, instruments or ensembles.”

But things get a little bit more interesting than your average USB mic when you factor in the built-in audio interface, Loopback+ tech, and input/output options here. The new iRoig streaming mic features two modes, stereo or multichannel, allowing for a number of setup and sharing options when it comes to recording and uploading/streaming after the fact:

By default, it operates in stereo mode and pre-mixes multiple sources of audio – line stereo inputs (+ Loopback) and mic capsules – down to a stereo track, which is sent to your choice of streaming apps like Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, etc. Switching to multichannel mode, the two capsules are routed to channels 3 and 4 respectively giving you 4 channels of audio to send to recording apps such as GarageBand or your favorite DAW.

All of the options and setup possibilities, including the usual headphone monitoring and the like, are controlled via a single live-optimized knob. It allows users to quickly make tweaks on the fly including immediate muting “if you need to cough or sneeze.”

Here’s a rundown of the complete feature list at a glance:

Condenser microphone/audio interface for iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac/PC

Gold-sputtered ½” electret condenser capsules for pristine sound

Switchable cardioid, omnidirectional, figure-eight and stereo polar patterns

Adjustable high-pass filter to eliminate rumble and noise

3.5 mm stereo input for keyboards, mixers, drum machines and more

Stereo/multichannel modes: mix mic and line signals or keep separate

Loopback+ to add background music or process your voice all on a single device

Direct monitoring to check your sound before going live

Elegant all-in-one control knob for easy adjustments mid-stream

Works with all your favorite apps

The iRig Stream Mic Pro is now available for purchase at $169.99 shipped via Amazon and directly on the official site.

9to5Toys’ Take

In short, the new iRig Stream Mic Pro provides some interesting and convenient options for folks looking to manage/produce and entire stream in one go from what is essentially a single device and a phone/laptop. The ability to have background music (or something of that nature) mixed directly into a stereo channel or to have everything – two voice sound sources, a stereo auxiliary input, and the loopback channel – separate into four individual channels, all with a single mic might not be ground breaking, but it can certainly be convenient.

And here’s more the latest from IK:

