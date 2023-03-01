Save 42% on Ring’s 2nd Gen Alarm 14-Piece Kit falls to new all-time low of $193, more from $150

Amazon is currently offering a selection of Ring Alarm 2nd Gen Bundles with deals starting from $150. Leading the way here is the Ring Alarm 2nd Gen 14-Piece Kit for $193.04 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $330, this 42% discount, or solid $137 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this kit, beating our previous low mention by $7. This package will come with everything you need to secure your home with Ring aiming this kit at 2-4 bedroom homes. Centered around the base station, you will get eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, two keypads, and one range extender to ensure even coverage. The contact sensors are perfect for doors and windows with the motion detectors having some sensitivity adjustment so your pets won’t trip them while you’re away. Integration with Alexa means you can arm and disarm the system with your voice with Alexa even notifying you if a door is opened. Check out our launch coverage to get a closer look and head below for more bundles.

More Ring 2nd Gen Bundle deals:

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. We’re currently tracking the 4-pack of meross Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Plugs marked down to $32 which is within $2 of the all-time low price. Adding smart plugs around your home is a great way to bring voice control to a wide range of appliances, lights, or anything else. These plugs work with HomeKit out of the box, while also bringing compatibility with Alexa and Assistant to ensure that no matter what ecosystem you’re in, it’ll work with ease. This smart functionality allows you to schedule the plugs to turn on and off, leverage voice commands, or even use timers to automate something turning off after a certain time.

Ring 2nd Gen Security System features:

Better with Alexa: Arm and disarm Ring Alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about the sound of broken glass or smoke alarms with Alexa Guard. Call trained agents from your Echo who can request the dispatch of emergency responders with Alexa Guard Plus, included with an eligible Ring Protect plan.

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system.

Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!