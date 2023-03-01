Twelve South’s new SurfacePad for iPhone 14 is a 9to5 favorite, sees rare discount to $45

Last month, we just took a hands-on look at one of the latest additions to Twelve South’s stable of iPhone accessories. The new SurfacePad for iPhone 14 impressed with its premium build and convenient design, and now the company is offering a rare chance to save. Celebrating our takeway that this is the best leather folio on the market (our words, not theirs), Twelve South is now taking $5 off for one of the very first times. The SurfacePad now sells for $44.99 shipped when you drop down the menu to select any of the iPhone 14 series handsets. This is a rare markdown in any case and the second-best price we’ve seen so far, only being bested back over the holiday season. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review, though all of the other details await below the fold.

Arriving with a napa leather build, Twelve South’s SurfacePad manages to stand out from the competetion with a novel design that adheres right to the back of your device. There’s no bumper case or anything to actually add bulk to your handset, just the premium leather build which folds over your new iPhone 14. In the folio part are two card slots which can hold IDs, cash, and credit cards, all while providing some extra protection with a felt lining that keeps your screen safe. Throw in MagSafe support for taking advantage of Apple’s magnetic charging and mounting features, and it’s a compelling option for slimming down your everyday carry.

We break down what to expect from the full experience in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Though not to spoil too much, I walked away quite favorably after daily driving the cover for a few weeks. It held up well to daily wear, and even after taking the case on and off plenty of times, the adhesive never lost its grip strength. It’s also just a gorgeous case, too! Feast your eyes on how well the Napa leather complements the stainless steel rails on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Best of all, the Twelve South SurfacePad down to $44.99 for one of the first times, making now the best chance yet to bring this to your iPhone 14 setup.

Twelve South SurfacePad features:

Feather light and razor thin, SurfacePad for iPhone is a beautifully slim leather cover designed to shield the front and back of your phone from scratches. Inside this Napa leather jacket are two card slots for all-in-one convenience. And yes, SurfacePad is fully MagSafe compatible! With slots inside the front cover, there’s no need to remove SurfacePad to access your cards or charge your phone. Don’t hide your iPhone in a bulky plastic box – get SurfacePad for a more minimal, more comfortable everyday protection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!