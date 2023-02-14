Tested: Twelve South’s new SurfacePad for iPhone 14 is the best leather wallet folio around

A bit later to the usual launch bonanza that is the weeks following the reveal of a new Apple iPhone, Twelve South eventually got around to launching new covers for the iPhone 14 toward the end of 2022. Of course, the SurfacePad delivers a unique take on the wallet folio form factor, with a slim design that adheres to your device, and today, we’re taking a closer look to see just how this sleek leather build stacks up.

Twelve South SurfacePad is the best leather folio on the market

Twelve South may not be known for leather accessories like the folks over at Nomad are, but that doesn’t stop the company from releasing some of the more signature iPhone cases on the market. Recently refreshed for the iPhone 14, its SurfacePad arrives with a unique design that adheres right to the back of your device. The thin build is comprised of a premium napa leather that houses a pair of cards in the front folio, giving the entire cover one of the sleekest designs on the market.

Clocking in with MagSafe support to boot, all of those premium stylings arrive for Apple’s latest at just $49.99. Available in four different designs for everything, from the iPhone 14 to the flagship 14 Pro Max, we’re diving in to see if the value offered by the Twelve South SurfacePad is worth the cash.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Ultra-slim cover that protects the surface of iPhone

Fully MagSafe compatible with cards attached

Crafted from luxuriously soft napa leather

Two interior pockets for ID/bank cards

9to5Toys’ Take

After launching last fall, we’re finally taking a hands-on look at Twelve South’s latest iteration of leather folio cover. The SurfacePad has been a staple in the brand’s lineup for several years now, and today I’m diving in to see how the most recent iPhone 14 iteration stations up.

Out of the box, Twelve South is employing its usual soft napa leather that, in this case, comes in one of two different styles. I’ve been rocking the Cognac design myself, but there’s also a black leather style for those who want something a bit darker. The slim construction packs quite the thin design that also rocks stitching around the edges to bind the leather with a soft felt interior. That’s where you’ll find the pair of slots to hold everything, from cash to ID and credit cards. Each one fits snuggly in place, and even after months of use, still manages to sit in the folio cover quite well. Both cards are still easily removable too.

The adhesive pad on the back of the case

Speaking of how it aged over the past few months of use, I have to say that I am still pretty impressed with how well the iPhone 14 version Twelve South SurfacePad has held up. The more slimmed down construction does leave more room for the average wear and tear to make more of a difference, but that has hardly been the case. The front and the back of the cover have a few blemishes here and there, but are largely free of any bruises or imperfections.

Whether or not leather develops a healthy patina over time is one of the biggest selling points from accessory makers, and Twelve South definitely passes the test. The soft touch finish is also worth writing home about, with a very comfortable design that feels just as good folded back to reveal the screen as it does with the folio closed.

Over the past few months, Twelve South has made yet another great impression with its latest SurfacePad case. I last daily drove one of these covers back with the iPhone 12 version a few years back, and now I am back to realizing just how much I missed the form factor. There’s no other leather wallet folio on the market that I can recommend more, especially if you’re looking for a slim package that still keeps your iPhone 14 looking great.

Many 9to5Toys readers will know that Nomad makes some of the best leather cases on the market and is my personal favorite option for just a standard cover. But where Twelve South steps in the claim the throne is with the wallet folio designs, and the SurfacePad for iPhone 14 absolutely arrives as the best solution out there. That makes the $50 price tag an easy recommendation, especially with just how compelling and stylish of a package you’re getting at the end of the day.

