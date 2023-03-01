ECG, Sp02, heart rate, and sleep tracking headline Withings ScanWatch at $259

Amazon is now offering the Withings ScanWatch 42mm GPS Hybrid Smartwatch for $258.63 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at the first discount in a handful of months at $41 off. It is the fourth-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back over Black Friday. Arriving with an array of the latest health monitoring features, the latest ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Withings has a collection of other gear in its fitness stable and the Body Smart Scale is a great addition to your kit at $60. If you’re planning on getting back out there the second spring weather rolls around, this scale can help monitor progress by tracking everything from weight to body fat, muscle mass, and more. Everything will sync right in with the ScanWatch above, as well as the likes of Apple Health and other apps. Plus, it’s currently $10 off to deliver some added savings on your fitness journey.

As far as alternatives tracking your exercise goes, there’s nothing more capable than Apple Watch Series 8. Apple’s latest wearable is as good as it gets these days to keeping tabs on fitness progress, and now the all-time lows attached this week make them an even better buy. All starting from $329, there’s $70 in savings applied to several styles.

Withings ScanWatch features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

