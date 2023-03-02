Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $299 discount to best price yet, today only

Apple’s new M2 devices have been hogging much of the spotlight as of late, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to be said for the previous-generation lineup, too. A shining example of this is the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, which still delivers a flagship experience that is now even more compelling thanks to a discount at Woot. Available through the end of the day, the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB capacity model now sells for $999.99. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, while those who aren’t subscribed will have a flat $6 delivery fee added to their order. This is down from the usual $1,299 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low at $299 off. For comparison, the new M2 model currently goes for that price at Amazon right now, as well.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less with the added perk of cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect companion for both M2 and M1 iPad Pros alike, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the touchscreen form-factor’s massive canvas at $129.

Clocking in with the new M2 chipset and some other upgrades, we’re also tracking the best prices yet right now on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Sure, you’re not getting quite a much screen real estate as with the now previous-generation model above, but the $720 starting prices are far more affordable at $79 off the usual going rates.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

