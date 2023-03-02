ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops within $10 of low at $90

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 18% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a return to the third-best price we’ve seen to date while coming within $10 of the all-time low set back over the December holidays. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG Cherry MX Red key switches for a fast linear response while gaming. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple keypress. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $65. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Looking to upgrade your mouse alongside the keyboard? We’re still tracking the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $90, the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This mouse is designed for the gamer who wants the most precision possible when playing a FPS. This is from the sniper button on the side which lowers your DPI to a customized sensitivity, which helps you to be more accurate before pulling the trigger on that cross-map shot. On top of that, you’ll find up to 26,000 DPI at 650 IPS tracking and up to 50G acceleration. There are OMRON left- and right-click switches, a 6-axis gyro for ultra-low lift-off distance, and CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM wireless tech on top of Bluetooth connectivity for pairing to your computer.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

COMPACT GAMING KEYBOARD – Designed to provide broader mouse space, ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is made of German Cherry MX Red switches that offer enhanced gaming performance with faster, more responsive keystrokes

PRECISION SHOOTING – Enjoy fewer missed clicks & better precision with especially designed 2X broader, ergonomic Left CTRL key. This TKL or tenkeyless gaming keyboard gives more room to gamers and is a prefect choice for FPS games

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION – Resilient Aluminum top plate in striking slash aesthetics looks classy. A stealth key (F12) hides all apps & mutes audio, and quick-toggle between FN and media controls let you switch between work & play instantly

