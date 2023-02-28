CORSAIR’s M65 RGB Ultra wireless gaming mouse is made for snipers at $90 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99 shipped. Typically $130 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is only the second time that we’ve seen it fall to $90 or less since it was released. This mouse is designed for the gamer who wants the most precision possible when playing a FPS. This is from the sniper button on the side which lowers your DPI to a customized sensitivity, which helps you to be more accurate before pulling the trigger on that cross-map shot. On top of that, you’ll find up to 26,000 DPI at 650 IPS tracking and up to 50G acceleration. There are OMRON left- and right-click switches, a 6-axis gyro for ultra-low lift-off distance, and CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM wireless tech on top of Bluetooth connectivity for pairing to your computer. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for extra information.

If you need a similar feature set to today’s lead deal, but at a more affordable price, consider checking out the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, you’ll find that this mouse delivers the same 26,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, it still has the customizable thumb button for snipers and other positions that you have to step down your DPI temporarily for any reason.

Need more storage in your desktop? Well, CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD is on sale for an Amazon low right now. Down to $160, this drive is ready to deliver up to 7.1GB/s transfer rates. Plus, there’s an included heatsink to help keep it cool for staying at that maximum transfer rate for longer.

CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!