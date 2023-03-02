Add 16 rechargeable AA batteries to your kit for under $1 each at less than $16 (45% off)

Delipow Battery Store (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its Rechargeable AA Batteries for $15.94 with the code PZJKCV6S at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $29 typical going rate, today’s deal saves $13 to mark the best price that we’ve tracked for this kit. In fact, it makes the batteries under $1 each. Each battery has a capacity of up to 1,100mAh, which is perfect for a wide range of applications. You’ll find that Delipow made these batteries compatible with just about any 1.2V charger you might already own, instead of requiring to use the company’s own model, which is a nice change of pace from some of the more popular brands out there. Keep reading for more.

Given the fact that you’re saving $13 with today’s lead deal, we recommend spending $11 at Amazon to pick up this battery charger. Whether you already have a charger or need your first, this is a budget-friendly way to recharge your new batteries with ease. Plus, it can hold four batteries and works with both AA and AAAs making it versatile as well.

Should you be picking up these batteries to try and be more eco-conscious in 2023, then be sure to check out our Green Deals guide. Today, the landing page there is headlined by the EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower on sale for $100 off, which makes it just $399. Plus, we have other EGO deals from $234, so be sure to check it out to find out all the ways you can save.

Delipow Rechargeable AA Battery features:

Contains Products : 16*AA high capacity 3000mAh Nimh AA Rechargeable Batteries (only batteries).

High Capacity : Up to 1100mAh capacity ,meet the use of various devices(Please charge it once at least every 30 days to keep batteries active).

Easy to Charger : Deleepow Nimh batteries can be use any brand 1.2V charger to charge,don’t need to purchase an additional charger (Please don’t mix Nimh and Ni-Cd battery to charge).

Multiple Defensive: Deleepow rechargeable AA batteries built in over-charge and over-discharge-proof smart chip,no problem even if charged over than 24 H.

