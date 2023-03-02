EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower now $100 off before spring at $399, more from $234

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date thanks to the $100 savings applied today. This comes within $50 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in months. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Spring is right around the corner, making today’s discount a great chance to start off the new season on the right foot with a chance to ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine while saving some cash along the way. Head below for more.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $329 after clipping the on-page coupon, this electric offering is now matching the all-time low from the usual $379 price tag. It’s one of the first chances to save since launching last summer, and delivers much of the same integration with the EGO Power+ 56V ecosystem. Perfect for getting all of those suspicious tree branches taken care of as you begin cleaning up the yard from winter this electric chainsaw is also ideal for chopping up the rest of that fire wood that lasted through the past few months, too. Plus, the 14-inch model is also on sale right now for $234 with the on-page coupon, down from $299 and marking a new all-time low.

As fun as bringing some new tools to your shed can be, there are plenty of more thrilling ways to get in on the environmentally-conscious action. With warmer spring weather just on the horizon, cruising around on an EV is the way to go, and Rad Power Bikes just launched a new spring break sale that’s taking $150 off all of its popular e-bikes. Otherwise, all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be.

EGO Power+ 21-inch Electric Mower features:

Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess and fumes. The EGO POWER+ 21″ Mower delivers long-lasting power, rapid charging and durability in all-weather conditions. With up to 45 minutes of cut time, this mower tackles even the toughest of mowing applications for all grass types. The easily adjustable deck height enables you to cut at any length.

