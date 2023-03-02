SodaStream’s E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers inject carbonation electrically

Aiming to round out its portfolio, SodaStream is now introducing its latest sparkling water makers, the E-TERRA and E-DUO. While these round out the portfolio, don’t think you won’t get the distinct designs SodaStream is known for while having innovative features. The E-TERRA comes with a new electric interface so you can precisely control the carbonation and the E-DUO has been designed for those who love to entertain. Both sparkling water makers are available for purchase now, though the E-DUO is exclusively available through Williams Sonoma until September. Ready to learn more? Keep reading below the fold.

E-TERRA – Electronically controlled carbonation

Expanding upon SodaStream’s best-selling Terra sparkling water marker, the all-new E-TERRA integrated electronic carbonation control creates an experience unlike anything else on the market. In just one touch, you can carbonate your water to one of three preset levels, with atmospheric blue LED lighting illuminating the bottle and its contents while operating. This is the first SodaStream device to include LED lighting like this as well. You will be able to use both 1-liter and 0.5-liter BPA-free plastic reusable bottles with the E-TERRA, which makes it a great fit for at-home and on-the-go use. Overall, this new sparkling water maker has a slim, modern design with new LED tactile buttons to provide a premium experience. The E-TERRA is available now from SodaStream directly with an MSRP of $159.99.

Last year we began to revolutionize our portfolio with better experience, design, and of course functionality in mind. We listened to our consumers and have created a suite of sparkling water makers that enhance the user experience and make sparking water more enjoyable with total customization. We are excited for these two new models hit the market this month and can’t wait to see how our users infuse them into their routines. Mark Fenton, Chief Business Officer, SodaStream US

E-DUO – Innovation meets class

Coming as a more premium entry compared to the E-TERRA above, the E-DUO is the first sparkling water maker to work with both plastic and glass bottles. It too features a similar electronic carbonation system so you can get your water dialed in just right for whatever drink you’re making, with the modern-industrial design enhancing the aesthetic of any kitchen it finds its way into. While you’ll get the standard 1-liter plastic bottle with the maker above, here you’ll get that plus a 1-liter dishwasher-safe glass carafe. The all-new E-DUO sparkling water maker is available for purchase now with an MSRP of $199.99. It should be noted that this model is exclusively available through Williams Sonoma until September.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Innovation and refreshed designs are what warrant product updates, and SodaStream does not disappoint here. The new electric controls found in the E-TERRA and E-DUO will make achieving proper carbonation a breeze while still supporting its Quick Connect Cylinder System so you can quickly swap cylinders when you run out.

