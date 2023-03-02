Sony’s latest X-Series portable Bluetooth speaker with carry strap hits Amazon low at $95

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $130 $95
Sony SRS-XE200 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon is now offering the Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $95 shipped. Regularly $130, this model launched for the first time last summer just before we had a chance to go hands-on with the new lineup. While we have seen several price drops down to $98, you can now score one in all there colors at a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring an integrated carry strap alongside the brand’s latest X-balanced speaker array, the SRS-XE200 delivers “powerful bass and crisp sound” backed by dual passive radiators. It also boasts a IP67 water and dust protection as well as 16 hours of portable wireless playback per charge and a series of customization options via the companion app. Take a closer look right here and head below for more. 

If a more modest portable speaker will suit your needs this spring and summer, something like OontZ’s latest Cylinder Portable Bluetooth model might do the trick. Now on sale for just $25 Prime shipped on Amazon, you’re looking at up to 50% off the going rate here. Oontz is one of the most popular budget-friendly speaker makers out there and you can get a closer look at this option right here

While we are on the subject, dive into our launch coverage of Marshall’s new Middleton model as well as our hands-on review of the JBL’s just-released Pulse 5. The latter of which delivers a sort of 360-degree light show effect surrounding the outside of the speaker alongside the lauded JBL sound quality. Get a closer look at this one in our feature piece from last month. 

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Lightweight design with an easy to carry strap for maximum portability
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof paired with a shockproof design
  • Line shaped diffuser distributes music evenly across a wide sound stage
  • X-Balanced speakers for powerful bass and crisp sound
  • Dual passive radiators reproduce powerful bass notes
  • Up to 16 hours of playing time, plus quick charging

