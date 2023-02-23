OontZ’s latest Cylinder Portable Bluetooth Speaker hits new low at just $25 (Reg. $50)

The official Cambridge Soundworks Amazon storefront is now offering its new OontZ Cylinder Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24.99 after you clip the one-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model hit Amazon just in the last month or so and has remained at $50 until dropping to $30 today with a $5 coupon. You’re looking at up to 50% in savings and the lowest price we have tracked. Oontz has long since been one of the most popular budget-friendly speaker brands out there and its latest release is continuing that trend with a design reminiscent of the far more pricey JBL Flip lineup. The OontZ Cylinder features an IPX7 waterproof rating (it can be submerged up to three feet and makes for a notable pool/shower speaker), 100-foot Bluetooth range, and features “all-day” battery life. More details below.

The brand’s mini OontZ Clip model is also on sale for $24.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, down from the regular $30. But for something even more affordable check out the latest OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker that is currently selling for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon.

From big-time price drops on party speakers and high-end Bose models alongside the latest from brands like Marshall and JBL, it has actually been quite a busy week or more in the world of Bluetooth speakers:

OontZ Cylinder Bluetooth speaker features:

The OontZ Cylinder is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA, using the highest quality components. Surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume. IPX7 rating speaker can be immersed into the water up to three feet! OontZ premium Bluetooth speakers deliver super-loud crystal clear sound, even at maximum volume. Compact, lightweight and splashproof – perfect for travel and outdoor fun!

