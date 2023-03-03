Alienware unveils new tri-mode wireless gaming keyboard, Dolby Atmos headsets, and more

Alienware, a maker of gaming desktops, laptops, and peripherals, is now unveiling its latest revamped peripherals lineup for you to check out. You’ll find keyboards, headsets, and a mouse among the announcements with new features to check out. In total, there are two new keyboards, two new headsets, and a wireless gaming mouse. Three of these products are available now with some slated to launch in Q2 2023. Ready to learn more about these new peripherals and see if they’ll end up in your battlestation setup? Keep reading below the fold.

A wireless keyboard with tri-mode connectivity

Starting out the new lineup here is the AW920K, Alienware’s first wireless gaming keyboard with tri-mode connectivity. If you’re curious about what tri-mode connectivity entails, it means you can use this keyboard wirelessly with the included 2.4GHz USB-C dongle or over Bluetooth 5.1. The third connectivity mode is achieved by connecting the included USB cable to the keyboard and your desktop so you can game without worrying about battery life. Speaking of battery life, you can expect up to 42 hours while using the 2.4GHz connection or up to 46 hours with Bluetooth. You’ll find CHERRY MX Red key switches here, delivering smooth linear operation while being rated for a 100 million actuation lifecycle. There is also per-key AlienFX RGB backlighting so you can truly customize this keyboard to your setup. Yet another new feature here is the programmable rocker switch and dial which can control your system audio or other actions when changed in the Alienware Command Center.

Alienware also unveiled a new Lunar Light colorway for its AW420K Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard which initially debuted last fall. If you prefer lighter colors for your gaming setup and want to save some space, this keyboard is a great fit overall.

Alienware AW920K Wireless Keyboard Alienware AW420K in Lunar Light

Two new Dolby Atmos gaming headsets

Alongside the two new keyboards above, you can also check out the two new gaming headsets from the brand with both supporting Dolby Atmos audio. Starting out here is the AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. You’ll be able to use this headset with your PC or consoles over either the included 2.4GHz USB-C dongle or a wired 3.5mm connection with the battery life delivering up to 30 hours of playback with a quick 15-minute charge netting you an additional six hours of gameplay. Alienware implemented 40mm Hi-Res certified drivers here with support for Dolby Atmos to create 3D surround sound so you can hear right where noises are coming from. Volume controls and game/voice mix adjustment controls are located on the earcups so you can focus on your games.

On the other side of the table, you’ll find the AW520H Wired Gaming Headset. Here you’ll find essentially all the same features as the AW720H above but notably, this option is wired only.

Alienware AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Headset Alienware AW520H Wired Gaming Headset

Comfort, precision, and accuracy

These are the hallmarks of a good gaming mouse, and Alienware aims to provide with its all-new AW620M Wireless Gaming Mouse. You’ll find all of the brand’s latest tech integrated here including its patent-pending magnetic-force L/R keyplates. You can expect up to 650 IPS tracking and DPI settings up to 26,000 for speedy and accurate snaps while gaming. The minimal design and lighting here mean battery life is up to 140 hours on a single charge with a five-minute juice-up providing an additional 10 hours of play. While this mouse may not have as many programmable buttons as others, it is still good enough for RPG and MMO games with textured grip zones ensuring you can securely hold the mouse.

Alienware AW602M Wireless Gaming Mouse

Availability

While all of these peripherals have been unveiled, only a few are available for purchase today with the rest of the set to become available in Q2 2023. Starting with the currently available peripherals, the AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset has an MSRP of $159.99, the AW420K Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard in the Lunar Light colorway also goes for $159.99, and the new AW620M Wireless Gaming Mouse can be had for $99.99.

Set to launch in Q2 2023, the AW520H Wired Gaming Headset will retail for $99.99 and the AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard has an MSRP of $289.99. Head below for links to where you can grab the peripherals that are available today.

AW420K Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard – $159.99

AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – $159.99

AW620M Wireless Gaming Mouse – $99.99

9to5Toys’ Take

I always love to see brands updating their product lines and adding new features over time, and Alienware is delivering here. I do wish the AW720H Gaming Headset had Bluetooth support alongside its 2.4GHz wireless so you could more easily take it on the go with your phone, which is essentially the only complaint I have with these new announcements.

