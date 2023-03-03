Official Apple Watch Ultra bands all see rare discounts: Ocean, Alpine, and Trail hit $89 each

After seeing Best Buy kick off the start of the weekend with a new 3-day Apple sale, Amazon is now getting in on the savings by discounting all of Apple’s new official Watch Ultra bands. Amongst three different form-factors and several different colors, our top pick is Apple’s all-new Apple Watch Ocean Bands. Available in two different styles, today’s price cuts drop from the usual $99 going rate for the only the second time to $89 shipped. That’s a $10 discount that’s as rare as they come for the latest from Apple. We’ve only seen it on sale once before, and that was back in November at the same price as today’s markdown. Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the new Ocean Band is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of Apple Watch and arrives with a unique rubber form-factor that’s a bit more rugged than other options in the official stable. Comprised of high performance elastomer with a molded design that can stretch and bend thanks to a flexible tubular design, there’s also a titanium buckle to round out this premium strap.

Another one of the latest straps from Apple is also on sale, with Amazon marking down the Apple Watch Alpine Loop bands for only the second time. Also arriving at $89 in two different styles, these trade in the rubberized builds above for fabric designs that are down from the usual $99 going rate to mark some of the best prices ever.

Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist.

And last up out of the official Apple Watch strap lineup, Amazon has the Trail Loop also getting in on the savings at $89. This one too is down from $99, and delivering only the third discount to date. It’s matching the second-best price, too. The new Apple Watch Trail Loop takes on a rugged build that while designed to pair with Apple Watch Ultra, is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of the mainline Apple Watch Series releases. It packs a fabric design that leverages velcro clasping system to get the perfect fit on your wrist.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Ocean Band features:

The Ocean Band is molded in a high performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit. The titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the band during high-speed water sports. The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

