Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees first discount in months at $79 (Save $20)

Heading into the weekend, Amazon is now discounting Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack for the very first time this year. Delivering the first chance to save since back over Black Friday, the usual $99 going rate has now been cut down to $79 shipped. Courtesy of the retailer, this is the third-best discount to date at $20 off while coming within $5 of our previous holiday mention. Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $33, this one comes in five colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 14 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review that breaks down how you’re not missing all too much by ditching the official Apple model.

With Friday now arriving and the weekend on tap, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

