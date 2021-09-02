Hands-on: Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank now comes in four new delightful colors

After launching the popular accessories at the beginning of the year, Anker recently refreshed its MagSafe 5K Power Bank with some additional colors. Arriving in four new styles at the end of last month, we’re now taking a hands-on look at the updated colorways. Complete with all of the MagSafe charging features that have made these a go-to already, head below for a closer look at what the new styles bring into play.

Hands-on with Anker’s new MagSafe Power Bank styles

Arriving in five colors in total, the Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank first launched in black before getting more of an eye-catching upgrade. Now available in some additional finishes, you can pair your iPhone 12 series handset with either of the just-released models, including blue, green, purple, and white to go alongside the original black version.

As you can expect, the actual specs of the refreshes aren’t seeing any changes, as all of the alterations are cosmetic. There’s still a 5,000mAh battery on the interside with USB-C charging to top it off, as well as the compact form-factor with a soft plastic coating. Of course, you’re also still limited to 7.5W charging speeds, but that’s par for the course even compared to Apple’s official model. So if none of the new Anker MagSafe Power Bank styles actually catch your eye, there’s some peace of mind knowing you aren’t losing out on faster charging speeds or a higher-capacity battery.

But now on to the actual star of the show for the new releases – the color. Anker sent over the green style for me to check out, which delivers everything I loved about the original in an even better package.

The same kind of softer tones are employed across the entire lineup, thanks to the rubbery finish on the plastic. So while it won’t be quite as vibrant as Apple’s silicone cases, the more subtle vibes are more than fine for me. I’ve found that the green version in particular complements my blue iPhone 12 Pro quite well for a two-tone effect.

New colors, same price

As of now, all five colors are available from Anker’s official Amazon storefront. Much like all of the other features that remain from the original black style, each one of the new offerings retain that same compelling $54.99 price tag. So adding some extra color into your charging setup won’t run you any extra cash.





9to5Toys’ Take

With MagSafe gear living on the back of your iPhone, accessories become more of a fashion statement than they ever have before. That goes double for power banks equipped to support the magnetic charging standard. Anker seems to be playing into that with the refreshed colors on its popular add-on, which are certainly as eye-catching as they come.

Added variety is of course always a good thing, and Anker delivers just that with four additional offerings that complement the iPhone 12 series devices they’re made to pair with. I personally love the green, though anyone looking for some added vibrance can of course grab one of the other versions to mix up the look of their handset, too.

So whether you just can’t bear to shell out $99 for Apple’s first-party alternative in the first place, or don’t care for it only coming in white, Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank remains an easy recommendation for iPhone 12 owners. And now that there’s some added colors to choose from, the form can fully match the function.

