ASUS’ latest ROG Rapture Pro Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router with 10GbE sees first drop to $400

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $399.99 shipped. Launching at $450 in mid-December, this solid $50 discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date. While this router isn’t using the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, it is still capable of speeds up to 11,000Mb/s across its three wireless radios. When it comes time to connect your WAN port, you’ll have two options: a 2.5GbE or a 10GbE. This makes the new ROG Rapture router perfect for those with fiber internet connections. The other four LAN ports are normal gigabit connections for connecting consoles, TVs, and other hard-wired devices. Setup will be assisted with the ASUS Router app and you’ll even be able to achieve lower latency and lag for wireless gaming with a single button click within said app. Yet another feature ASUS includes here is VPN tunneling so you can securely browse the internet when using public Wi-Fi networks. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and step up to Wi-Fi 6E, you can go with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System for $240 after clipping the on-page coupon. This 2-pack can cover up to 5,500-square feet while providing this new 6GHz spectrum. An AI system creates a network with seamless connection and great coverage. The Deco app allows for easy setup and management of the network as well. You can learn more about the TP-Link Deco XE75 system with our launch coverage and hands-on review.

Once you upgrade your home network, why not also upgrade your smart home setup? We’re currently tracking the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Starter Kit marked down to $200, a new all-time low and only the second chance to save to date. This package of Nanoleaf Shapes includes a total of 17 panels that combine the usual Triangles with an assortment of the miniature variants. This allows you to leverage the modular designs together for creating a much more unique piece of wall art that also fills your room with some ambient lighting. These more recent additions to the lineup improve the experience while still providing HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

High-efficiency WiFi 6 – Ultrafast WiFi 6 tri-band boosts speeds up to 11,000 Mbps, with 160 MHz channels for better efficiency and throughput

Flexible networking ports – One 2.5 G port and one 10 G port can be configured for either WAN or LAN operation

Triple-level game acceleration – Online gaming gets network prioritization every step of the way, from PC to game server

Expanded UNII4 spectrum – Additional high-power 160 MHz channel in 5 GHz increases backhaul capacity of the Mesh network

