Save $50 on this HomeKit-enabled Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles bundle at new $200 low

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Starter Kit at $199.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts on this bundle pack at $50 off. It’s a new all-time low and only the second chance to save, clocking in at $20 under the only other discount. This package of Nanoleaf Shapes includes a total of 17 panels that combine the usual Triangles with an assortment of the miniature variants. This allows you to leverage the modular designs together for creating a much more unique piece of wall art that also fills your room with some ambient lighting. These more recent additions to the lineup improve the experience while still providing HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system, which can be expanded down the line. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you already have a starter kit and are just looking to add a few new panels into your existing design, Amazon has a pair of companion Shapes Expansion Packs to go alongside the kit above. These sell from $70 in either case of the Triangles or Mini Triangles, and deliver three extra panels to your wall lighting display. They’re notable ways to create even more exciting designs on your wall and expand both sizes of Nanoleaf Shapes included in the package above.

If you don’t need the HomeKit support, go have a look at Govee’s new Glide Y modular lighting kit, which is on sale for only the second time so far at $200. But If your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just ambient lighting, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Leading the way for those in the Siri ecosystem, we’re tracking a collection of gear in Eve’s latest HomeKit lineup. Including new offerings with Thread, there’s everything from smart weather stations, outdoor cameras with HomeKit Secure Video, and more from $34.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more.

