Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249 alongside $80 off QuietComfort 45 headphones

Amazon is now discounting a pair of the most recent Bose flagship listening experiences. Kicking things off as we head into the weekend, the recently-released Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II just hit the scene last fall and are now seeing a price cut down to $249 shipped in four styles. The usual $299 going rate is now being cut thanks to a $50 discount that lands this at the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in December.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones from $249 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at as much as $80 in savings while stacking up to the second-best price cut to date. This comes within $20 of our previous holiday mention and is the best discount since. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match following from the earbuds above.

First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

