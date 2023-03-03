Samsung’s i7/RTX 3050 Ti Galaxy Book Odyssey returns to all-time low of $999 (Save $300)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop for $999 shipped. Down from its typical price of $1,300, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. This laptop features plenty of power to handle whatever on-the-go task you may have. There’s an 11th Generation i7 processor in tow, as well as the RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, making it capable of handling both creative and gaming tasks with ease. Windows 11 comes pre-installed and there’s even a 135W USB-C charger that’s compatible with all of your Galaxy devices, as well as Apple, Google, and more. Samsung was even able to pack a 10-key keypad on the side of the keyboard to make data entry tasks even easier. Keep reading for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop bag for just $15 at Amazon. Designed to hold laptops up to 15.6 inches, and with enough room to spare for stowing chargers, mice, and more, this bag is ready to bring your entire OTG setup on the road. Plus, it even features a water-repellent design to keep your laptop nice and safe even in slight rain when going from the car to the house.

Are you a MacBook fan? Well, forget about the Samsung on sale above, and go check out the latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro that’s on sale for $1,799 right now. This $200 discount marks the best price yet that we’ve seen for the powerful laptop, making now a great time to ditch your old computer for the latest Apple has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptop features:

Galaxy Book Odyssey is a PC that’s packed with power for work or play. Crush all your productivity goals like never before, whether it’s a work-related project or your personal to-do list. And when it comes to cutting loose, you’ll find this workhorse packs some serious game. Made with full-metal casing in lustrous Mystic Black, Galaxy Book Odyssey sports an outstanding design that stands out in a crowd. Built-in Odyssey Control helps you level up your gaming experience in customizable ways. Top it off with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q graphics card, and you’ll find this is a machine that’s built to help you get more out of every moment, whether you’re working, streaming or gaming. The new way to PC. Galaxy Book.

