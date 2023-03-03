Topeak’s Mini Cycling Multi-Tool is spring ride ready at under $14 Prime shipped, plus more

Amazon has launched a new cycling accessory sale to get you and the family ready for spring rides and the like. One standout offer has the Topeak Mini 9 Cycling Multi-Tool on sale for $13.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 and sometimes as much as $22 or more, this is at least 18% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It also comes within cents of the best Amazon price we have tracked in the last year. Designed for “professional and amateur riders alike,” it features hardened steel tools, is made of an extruded aluminum body, and comes in a neoprene bag. It also houses nine tools to ensure you’re prepared while out and about including a Torx wrench, screw driver, and a series of Allen wrench sizes. Head below for more details and additional price drops.

Be sure to head over to this landing page where you’ll find the rest of Amazon’s spring cycling gear deals. From new bikes and helmets for the kids to tire kits, bike tail lights, vehicle racks, and more, everything is waiting right here with prices starting from $11 Prime shipped.

Some of Stanley’s drinkware vessels that are now on sale by up to 30% might be a good fit for spring and summer adventures. And anyone taking Apple’s flagship Ultra wearable out on rides this year will want to scope out the rare price drops we are now tracking on its first-party Ocean, Trail, and Alpine bands at $89 each as well.

Topeak Mini 9 Multi-Tool features:

Used by both professional and amateur riders alike

Made using high quality materials and components

Tested to ensure quality and durability

9 Tools Total

Elegant One Piece Super Light Folding Tool

Weight: 92 g / 0.20 lb

Material: Hardened Steel (Tools),Extruded Aluminum (Body)

Includes ﻿Neoprene Bag

