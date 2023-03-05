Save 28% on Tribit’s StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker in return to low of $86, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Tribit Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its portable Bluetooth speakers from $11. Leading the way here has to be the Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $85.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 28% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked previously. The StormBox Pro speaker delivers 360-degree sound thanks to its dual-passive radiators which also provide “heavy-hitting low notes.” You can expect battery life upwards of 24 hours so the party can keep going all day long with the XBass Technology doing “real justice to those bass kicks and low notes that really fill out a song and make it satisfying to listen to.” You’ll also be able to charge your phone off this battery when you connect to the USB port. This speaker is perfect for pool parties as well with its IP67 rating which means it could get knocked into the pool and still keep playing beats. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below for more Tribit deals.

More Tribit Bluetooth Speaker and Headphone deals:

Be sure to head over to our coverage of the Bose pre-spring sale event with offers on Bluetooth speakers, home theater gear, and more starting from $89. Some of these price drops have made their way over to Amazon if you would prefer to take that route, but you’ll also find them live directly on the official Bose site alongside some refurbished listings for even less – as a reminder Bose refurbished gear ships with he same warranty as the new stuff.

Tribit StormBox Pro features:

Big sound, big experience. Punching above its weight in volume and sound quality, the Tribit StormBox gives off a full, 360° sound unlike any other. Armed with dual-passive radiators for heavy-hitting low notes, it converts wasteful vibrations into acoustic output. No dead zones either, so everywhere is the right place to be when you’re listening to this speaker.

Get your foot tapping, the dance floor moving and the party pumping. It’s hard to miss the Tribit XBass Technology, which does real justice to those bass kicks and low notes that really fill out a song and make it satisfying to listen to.

Nothing kills the party faster than a dead speaker. With a whopping high-capacity battery, the Tribit StormBox Pro can last up to an unbelievable 24hrs listening time. With that enormous battery, you can even charge other devices on it like your phone or your tablet.

