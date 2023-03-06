Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Northgard, Leaf Identification, much more

It’s time to kick off the week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch SE 2 for some of the better prices we have seen on current-generation Apple wearables as well as the Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue colorways. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Memorize Pi Digits, Leaf Identification, Water Coach, Sparklite, Streets of Rage 4, Northgard, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Water Coach: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro – OCR Text Scanner: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Fisheye Plus Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wa Kingyo – Goldfish Pond: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: TWD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Sparklite

Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite! Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land.

