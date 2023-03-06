Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $44, Resident Evil Village $20, Switch titles, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While the God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 Console is now readily available at Amazon and elsewhere, this just looking to add the game to an existing PS5 setup are also in luck. CDKeys has had the only real deals on the title, but it has now dropped the PS5 digital copies down to the best price yet at $43.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $70, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re familiar with the series or not, God of War Ragnarök is really a must-play for PS5 owners. Taking full advantage of the DualSense controller (be sure to check out our hands-on review of the DualSense Edge pro controller), players “embark on an epic and heartfelt journey” through the Nine Realms “towards the prophesied battle that will end the world.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $106 (Reg. $150)
- PlayStation PSN Weekend digital sale from $15
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code WLFDPP
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
