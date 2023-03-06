Marshall’s retro-inspired Minor III textured wireless buds go on sale for $100 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While coming within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, this is also the same price we tracked over the Black Friday and holiday season last year. Standing out as something little bit different among the sea of flat plastic earbuds and white AirPods-looking options out there, Marshall’s retro-inspired Minor III deliver a textured design reminiscent of vintage audio gear. Along with the all-black look and small hits of white and brass accents, you’re looking at relatively modern specs with typical Bluetooth streaming functionality, 12mm drivers, touch-sensitive controls on the buds for playback and taking calls, as well as up to 25-hour battery life with the included charging case. Check out our hands-on review for more details and then head below. 

If the Marshall vibe above isn’t working for you, something like the Anker Soundcore Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds might. They provide a notable, lower-cost alternative here with noise cancellation and up to 36 hours of wireless playback at well under $50 on Amazon right now. While you’re forgoing the unique design and Marshall branding here, they are also half the price and with more impressive in some regards. 

If you, however, prefer to go with some higher-end options from Bose, its latest in-ear buds are now on sale as part of the brand’s pre-spring event. Joining discounts on the over-ear options, you can land the recently-released Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $50 off the going rate, or the second-lowest total we have tracked. All of the details you need are right here

Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. 

