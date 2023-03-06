OtterBox goes up to 30% off sitewide: MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14 cases, car mounts, more

From now through Thursday, OtterBox is offering 20 to 30% off a range of its accessories, cases, charging gear, and more. These deals are available on the OtterBox site as well as the brand’s official Amazon storefront where buyers can enjoy Prime shipping perks. So whether you’re after one of the brand’s many iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series or Samsung Galaxy cases, its 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe, gaming gear, or otherwise, now’s a notable time to browse through and see if the items you need are marked down (just about everything is). Head below for more details and a closer look.

The OtterBox MagSafe Performance Car Dash and Windshield Mount is now on sale for $39.96 shipped for example. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop, within a couple bucks of the lowest price ever outside of limited-time offer on Amazon over the holidays last year, and the best we can find. Adjustable viewing angles, support for portrait and landscape orientations, optional dash mounting disc or suction cup action, and the OtterBox limited lifetime warranty are just some of the highlights here.

Mount for MagSafe is a handy addition to your OtterBox case or iPhone that works with Apple MagSafe technology. The easily adjustable mount clicks your phone into place and holds it securely wherever the road takes you. Drive safely with hands-free access to GPS directions and speakerphone calls.

Browse through the rest of the OtterBox sitewide sale right here and over on Amazon. Then check out the deal we spoted on its 7.5W 3,000mAh MagSafe Portable Battery in this morning’s roundup before diving into our larger smartphone accessories hub for deals on UGREEN’s latest DigiNest Pro GaN II charging stations and Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank.

OtterBox MagSafe Car Dash and Windshield Mount features:

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

Attaches to dashboard or windshield securely

Adjusts easily for optimal viewing and access

Holds phone securely in landscape and portrait positions

Suction cup removable adhesive optimizes mount stability and repositioning

Detachable folio wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone

Includes optional permanent dash mounting disc

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!