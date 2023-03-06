Smartphone Accessories: Momax 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station $50 (58% off), more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $49.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code UCNWGWXC at checkout. Typically $120, and recently falling to $100 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in with a total savings of 58% to mark a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Designed to power your entire mobile Apple kit, this is a great all-in-one station to keep on your bedside table or at your desk. It features a 15W MagSafe wireless charging puck to power your iPhone 12 or newer smartphone. Then, there’s a built-in 5W Apple Watch charging puck as well as a 5W AirPods pad to round things out too. All of this happens from a single wall outlet, making this a must-have for traveling or just tidying up your daily power setup.

Using Apple’s MagSafe magnetic suction module, the lock screen has its own charging animation, which is in harmony with the iPhone, and you can view the MFM certification information through the iPhone. The upgraded magnetic force of the wireless charger stand will hold your phone securely,the MagSafe magnetic suction function only supports bare metal or with a MagSafe case. Easily lock into any position to provide landscape or portrait view mode. The intelligent circuit protection chip has passed the safety certification. Safely protect your phone from over current, over voltage, overheating, overcharging, short circuit. It also supports foreign object detection FOD function, allowing you to charge more quickly and safely.

