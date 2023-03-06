Samsung’s Odyssey G50A Series 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor returns to low of $350

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey G50A Series 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 30% discount, or a solid $150 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before today’s deal. This IPS gaming monitor features a 16:9 aspect ratio running at 1440p and 165Hz. HDR10 means you’ll have a better viewing experience seeing detail in the bright and dark areas of a scene. You’ll also have FreeSync Premium support with the G50A, which means your games will feel smooth with no tearing. The included monitor stand has swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustment functionality while also supporting VESA mounting solutions. Keep reading for more.

While the included desk stand is nice and has a good amount of adjustments, you can also check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $40. You can use either the c-clamp or grommet hole clamp for mounting the arm to your desk. Integrated cable management solutions and a quick-release VESA plate make installing and servicing your monitor a breeze. You’ll still have tilt, rotation, swivel, and height adjustment functionality with the MOUNTUP monitor arm. The gas spring in this mount makes moving and adjusting the arm a breeze.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Are you looking to enhance your Apple office setup instead? We’re currently tracking the Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display with the tilt-adjustable stand marked down to $1,749, the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a more affordable take on Apple’s Pro Display XDR, the latest Studio Displays feature 27 inches of screen real estate at a 5120 x 2880-pixel resolution and with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color. Video call-ready, it also sports a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a “studio-quality three-mic array for crystal-clear calls,” and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio alongside a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C jacks, and 96W of power delivery for charging your MacBook.

Samsung Odyssey G50A Series 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor features:

FIND HIDDEN DETAILS OTHERS MISS: Awe-inspiring graphics with HDR10; A kaleidoscope of shades brings game scenes to life more vibrantly than ever before; Uncover the secrets hiding in the shadows with deep dark blacks, luminous whites, and outstandingly detailed resolution

REACT IN REAL TIME: Speed through scenes; 165Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action; Jump on enemies right when you see them with a 1ms response time and blur-free frames

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Reach the height of winning; Swivel, tilt, and adjust your monitor until all enemies are in perfect view; Your display can be moved freely so you can find total gaming comfort

