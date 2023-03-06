Samsung’s T7 Shield 1 and 2TB portable SSDs now start from $89 shipped

Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive

Update: While the 4TB model below has now jumped back up in the price the 1TB and 2TB variants have now returned to the previous $89 and $149.99 shipped sale prices. Specs and details are as follows otherwise. 

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $279.99 shipped. While the 4TB capacity has been selling for as much as $430 on Amazon, it actually fetches a regular price of $350 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is not only the lowest price we can find right now, but is also the best we have ever tracked on for the larger 4TB capacity model. You’ll find the 1TB variant marked down once again to $89.99 shipped as well. This model launched last April as the latest in Samsung’s portable SSD lineup with up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, support for USB 3.2 Gen2 gear, and compatibility with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. It also ships with a “high-tech rubber exterior and Dynamic Thermal Guard” to “maintain steady performance for even giant projects.” Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and head below for more. 

Update: We have also spotted a couple other notable price drops on 4TB portable solid-state drives, both of which are matching the Amazon all-time lows:

While the $90 price tag you’ll find on the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield is a notable price, there are even more affordable options in the portable SSD space. First, be sure you go check out the ongoing lows on the WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB models and then dive in to the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD, which delivers nearly identical specs and a 1TB capacity down at $80 shipped

However, for the latest and greatest, the SanDisk PRO-G40 is what you’re after. This model debuted at the very end of last year and we just recently had a chance to go hands-on to give it a run for its moeny. Delivering notable speeds up to 2,700MB/s alongside an aluminum core that “pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds,” it is another well-made options from the brand and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

