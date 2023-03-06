Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop packs a Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core CPU at $1,150 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,149.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300 at Amazon, today’s $150 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only $50 above the best price ever, the first time we’ve seen it this low since Black Friday, and is even $50 above our last RTX 3060 Ti desktop mention. Ready to let you play just about any game, this desktop packs a punch for its price. The 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600X was my favorite gaming processor for well over a year until the Ryzen 7000-series came out, as it delivered plenty of power to handle 1080p and 1440p titles. Then, the RTX 3060 Ti has even more power than the 3060 I used for the same timeframe, making it a great choice for your setup all around. Plus, the entire system can be upgraded in the future should you need more power down the road. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 so you can take advantage of the high-speed data rates that today’s lead deal offers, delivering transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. For just $125, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it a great choice to use today’s savings on.

Don’t forget to pick up a gaming monitor to use with your new setup. Samsung’s Odyssey G50A 32-inch display is on sale for a low of $350. Featuring a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, it’s the perfect pair with today’s lead desktop deal. For me, 1440p is the sweet spot for gaming that balanced quality with frames when used with a system like on sale above.

Skytech Shiva Gaming PC features:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

