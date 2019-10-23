When it comes to screen size, there’s no doubt that projectors tend to offer the best bang for your buck when compared with TVs. This further compounds when opting for Anker’s value-conscious Nebula projectors and even more so when jumping in on the company’s Kickstarter campaigns. The latest of which includes Nebula Cosmos and Cosmos Max, 1080p, and 4K HDR10 offerings that both run Android, opening them up to a whole slew of apps.

Nebula Cosmos and Cosmos Max: Anker’s latest and greatest

Surprisingly there are more commonalities than differences between Cosmos and Cosmos Max. That being said, when looking at a spec sheet, it’s pretty evident that Nebula Cosmos is heavily-focused on affordability while Cosmos Max is dead-set on delivering a more immersive experience.

Both units run Android 9 and can produce up to a 150-inch screen size. Nebula Cosmos offers a brightness of 900 ANSI lumens compared to the much higher 1,500 ANSI lumens found in Cosmos Max. When it comes to resolution, once again, Nebula Cosmos Max outperforms its cost-effective sibling with 4K compared to 1080p.

As with many projectors on the market, lamp life is expected to last several decades. Anker estimates 41 years when watching for two hours each day. Both models appear to support 3D audio, but Nebula Cosmos Max ups the ante compared to the 1080p model with four 10W speakers in tow instead of just two. Built-in storage for apps maxes out at 16GB on Max and 8GB or the standard model.

Pricing and availability

When Nebula Cosmos and Cosmos Max officially launch, MSRP will be $699 and $1,699, respectively. Those willing to invest in Kickstarter can dramatically reduce expenses, cutting costs by up to $700. While going through Kickstarter can be risky, the potential savings could make it all worthwhile. Anker estimates Kickstarter shipments to begin in April 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though both Nebula Cosmos projectors are Kickstarted-funded products, I have little-to-no-concern that Anker will end up shipping these products. This is because Anker has a solid track record of shipping other Kickstarter projects like Nebula Capsule 2.

Due to having such an extensive feature set and the fact that my current projector is only 1080p, I am feeling the urge to consider an upgrade to Nebula Cosmos Max strongly. Not only would it satisfy my itch for 4K and HDR10 on a massive screen, it would also allow me to take 3D audio for a spin without splurging on even more home theater gear, making it a rather compelling all-in-one solution.

