Save over $500 on LG’s C2 120Hz OLED evo Gallery Smart TVs from $1,439 shipped today

The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering some major price drops on some of the 2022 model LG OLED 4K Smart TVs. You can now land the 65-inch LG C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV marked down to $1,439.20 shipped or the 77-inch variant for $2,237.59 after you apply code DIRECTSAVINGS at checkout. Regularly $1,700 and $2,800 at Best Buy respectively, these two models are selling for nearly as much via Amazon as well. Today’s deals are within a couple bucks of the best price ever on the 65-inch model and within $100 of the short-lived new year promotion on the larger 77-inch variant. You’re looking at LG’s 2022 model gallery-style 120Hz OLED panels packed with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium tech. The four HDMI 2.1 ports are joined by Variable Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth round out the features here. Head below for more.

If the fancy LG OLED tech isn’t getting you excited, consider something like the more affordable Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV. It sells for $800 shipped on Amazon and entered its lineup back in September as part of its fall showcase event. You can get even more details on it and the latest from Amazon right here.

For something even more affordable than that, dive into the deals we are still tracking on Best Buy’s 50-inch AirPlay 2 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and VIZIO’s V-series VRR 50-inch AirPlay 2 4K smart TV with HDMI 2.1.

Then be sure to check out the details we features on LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup as well as Sony’s Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup.

LG C2 OLED evo Gallery Edition features:

The Award-Winning LG OLED C2 Is Better Than Ever. The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

