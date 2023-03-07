ASUS’ ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops 32% down to $100

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $146 in recent months, this 32% discount marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $20 of the all-time low set back last December. This specific model comes with Cherry MX Blue switches to deliver a clicky response while gaming. You will have more space to maneuver your mouse around thanks to the 65% form factor here. When operating wirelessly, you can expect up to 450 hours of battery life, or you can use the keyboard in a wired USB mode so you don’t have to worry about recharging. A unique feature found here is the interactive touch panel on the left side of the keyboard which will allow you to adjust the volume or other controls with ASUS’ software allowing customization. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Instead of the clicky blue switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your office keyboard but don’t want something as flashy as the models above? We’re also tracking the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac marked down to $137, the new all-time low price. Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support.

ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard features:

The ROG team aimed to provide a compact keyboard without compromise, masterfully incorporating arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout. And at just 306 mm in length, ROG Falchion is almost the same size as a 60% keyboard. It gives you all the functions of a normal keyboard without taking up much desktop space. An innovative touch panel on the left flank of ROG Falchion lets you conveniently adjust volume, or create shortcuts for switching apps, or copying and pasting. It can also be programmed for use as a macro key for more intuitive controls for gaming. A near-zero latency 2.4 GHz RF connection and up to 450 hours of battery life deliver the stability and longevity gamers need for the ultimate gaming experiences.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

