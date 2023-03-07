Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac falls to new low of $137, plus POP Keys at $80

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac at $136.98 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low as well as only the second discount to date at $13 off. It clocks in at $5 under our previous mention, which was back in December. Also on sale today is the Pale Grey style for Mac, which sells for a bit more at $141.98. Regardless, it is every bit as much of an all-time low.

Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Amazon is currently discounting the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $79.99 shipped in three different colors. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low last set back over the summer in July. The $20 in savings is one of the first times you can lock-in as steep of a discount, with today’s offer arriving as the first notable price cut in a few months. Last fall Logitech brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys.

Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

All of this week’s other best gear for your macOS setup are now up for grabs in our Mac accessories guide. From first-party monitors to the latest SSD storage and everything in-between, there are plenty of price cuts now that the work week is now underway.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

