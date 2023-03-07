Govee’s Envisual TV Backlight T2 Camera System falls to new all-time low of $100

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is now offering its Envisual TV Backlight T2 with 11.8-foot RGBIC LED Strip for $99.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $140, this 29% discount, or a solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it this low and the third drop overall. With this kit, you’ll receive an RGBIC LED strip to go around all four edges of your 55- to 65-inch TV and the new camera which monitors colors on the screen. This allows the system to set the colors on the LED strip to match those seen on the TV for an immersive backlighting experience. If you would rather have a static backlighting color, you can set that through the Govee Home app or using Alexa or Assistant with the system’s Wi-Fi connectivity. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to add some static backlighting to your entertainment center? You can pick up Govee’s 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured set above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. The lightstrip you get here is designed for more general use with 64 premade scenes you can select from with the option to make your own with the DIY mode within the Govee app.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for some more general-purpose lightstrips? We’re currently tracking the VOCOlinc Neon Rope Lights marked down to $30, the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant much like the rest of the gear in the VOCOlinc stable, this offering features a flexible design that can be installed behind TVs, up on shelves, and elsewhere in your home to add a splash of color just about anywhere. You’re getting 10 feet of smart rope lighting that has a built-in diffuser and all of the same smart features as noted above.

Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 Kit features:

Govee Envisual Technology: Our innovative zone-division capture scheme allows for real-time color matching that expands your visual experience beyond the screen. These LED lights for TV enhance the entertainment most important to you.

Innovative Dual-Camera Design: Our upgraded dual-camera design captures content more accurately. The gravity-stabilization mounting structure allows for easier installation on top of the TV screen, including for ultra-thins.

Enhanced RGBIC Lighting: Enjoy denser RGBIC light bead distribution with double the light beads for more vivid and natural lighting. The LED TV backlight also has various scene modes and 2 video modes to enhance movie watching and gaming.

